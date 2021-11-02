Mark Harmon Seems to Love Leaving 'NCIS'! Find out Why He Left in Season 4

Donald retired from television in 2007 after exiting NCIS. His legacy lives on at his alma mater, Pennsylvania State University, where he was named a Distinguished Alumnus, the school's highest honor. He also endowed a $1 million Trustee Matching Scholarship in the school, saying via a press release that he knew what it was like to grow up in a hardworking coal mining town and he wanted to give someone else the same opportunity he had.

His name also lives on in the shows he helped create and build, such as Magnum P.I., Quantum Leap, and of course NCIS. He also wrote on a number of popular shows, that include but are not limited to Big Hawaii, Kojak, and Battlestar Galactica.

It couldn't have been easy being fired from his own creation, but he still built entire worlds that people continue to enjoy to this day. Not many folks can say the same.