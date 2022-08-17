Matthew Berry Left ESPN After More Than 15 Years — His Departure Explained

As a writer, Matthew Berry has worn many hats over the years. He's best known as a senior fantasy sports analyst for ESPN who provides stats and updates on various athletes within these online leagues. Fans of his might also be surprised to learn that he was a writer on sitcoms like Married... With Children. Matthew also had a cameo in the 2019 Marvel film Avengers: Endgame as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

A TV personality like him can't be easy to replace, but winds have shifted at ESPN.