Meghan Trainor Unexpectedly Canceled Her 2026 Tour Months Before Her First Concert Date "I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 17 2026, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@meghantrainor

Millions of Meghan Trainor fans were no doubt ready to fill venues across the United States, come June 2026, for her Get in Girl Tour. Then, suddenly, on April 16, 2026, a couple of months before her first date of the tour, she announced on Instagram that it was canceled. So, why did Meghan Trainor cancel her tour?

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The tour was meant to promote her album "Toy With Me," which was scheduled to come out in late April 2026, in time for fans to listen to it before they saw her on her summer tour. However, according to Meghan's Instagram Stories, she had to make the decision to put herself and her family first. Of course, some fans have other ideas, though, about why she canceled the tour without much warning.

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Why did Meghan Trainor cancel her tour?

Meghan shared a lengthy statement in her Stories on April 16 about why she made the call to cancel her tour. She cited wanting to spend more time with her family, for starters. In January 2026, Meghan and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed a third child, their daughter, via surrogate. Meghan wrote that balancing everything was a tougher task than she had thought it would be.

"After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I've made the difficult decision to cancel the Get in Girl Tour," she wrote on Instagram. "Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time."

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Meghan also wrote that she knew her fans would be disappointed, but it was the "right decision" for her and her family. She added, "I promise I'll be back soon, and I can't wait for you to hear this new record. I'm so proud of it, and I'm endlessly grateful for your love and support."

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Fans think Meghan Trainor's tour was canceled because of low ticket sales.

Because Meghan canceled her tour before her album was even released, there is some speculation about what might have prompted her to cancel everything so suddenly. According to a Reddit thread about the cancellation, users pointed out that several of Meghan's tour dates included large-scale venues, like Madison Square Garden in New York City and The United Center in Chicago.

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Some thought that Meghan might not have been able to sell enough tickets at these types of arenas, and that ticket sales might have been at least a contributing factor for Meghan canceling the tour, despite what she said herself. "She had Madison Square Garden as a stop," someone wrote in the Reddit thread. "Totally unrealistic, and I'm surprised that was even booked."