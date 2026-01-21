Meghan Trainor Has a Few Important Reasons for Using a Surrogate the Third Time Around "We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 21 2026, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@meghantrainor

On Jan. 20, 2026, Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara announced the birth of their third child on Instagram. They shared that their daughter, Mikey Moon Trainor, was born on Jan. 18. They welcomed her through a surrogate whom Meghan referred to in her Instagram post as a "superwoman." But why did Meghan Trainor use a surrogate at all?

That's what some fans are wondering, especially since Meghan had not shared the news of the baby's impending arrival before she was actually born. The birth came as a surprise to fans, and those same fans were surprised that Meghan opted for a surrogate for her third child. She gave birth to her older kids, sons Riley and Barry Trainor, through C-sections.

Why did Meghan Trainor use a surrogate?

Although Meghan did not explain in her shared birth announcement post with Daryl why they chose a surrogate for their third pregnancy, she did shed a bit of light on potential health reasons being the cause for using a surrogate. "We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family," Meghan wrote in the Instagram post.

In November 2025, Meghan told KIIS FM that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her first pregnancy. It prompted her to learn to live a healthier lifestyle. Although Meghan wasn't diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her second pregnancy, per Mayo Clinic, a patient who was diagnosed once does have a higher chance of getting the same diagnosis with future pregnancies. That could have been a concern for the singer when the idea of expanding their family came up with Daryl.

In January 2025, Meghan wrote an essay for Today where she went into detail about hitting a mental "breaking point" a month after she gave birth to her second child. She wrote that she knew something was wrong and she needed help with her mental health.

After her first pregnancy, she said she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Although Meghan has not expressed that this is a reason for her use of a surrogate for her third child, it's possible that her mental health played a role in deciding to go with a surrogate.

Meghan Trainor's first child experienced a health scare at birth.

Meghan's first son, Riley, who was born in February 2021, was born via C-section and, per Meghan when she spoke to Today in June 2021, he did not come out crying. Meghan was told at the time that her son was having trouble breathing. Riley was taken to the NICU and given a feeding tube. Later, he would make a full recovery, but that scare led to Meghan's concerns over his overall health and what role she played in it, per her essay.