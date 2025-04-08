Morgan Mitchell Was Voted off 'Australian Survivor' After Minimal Time on the Air The former Olympian received a somewhat suspicious edit on the series. By Joseph Allen Published April 8 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Channel 10

Olympic sprinter Morgan Mitchell was voted off of Australian Survivor: Brains vs. Brawn II, becoming the 18th member of the cast to leave the show. Following her departure from the series, many people had questions about the nature of her time on the show, and whether there might be more to her Survivor story.

Although we don't know everything for sure yet, Morgan has indeed hinted that there might be some drama behind the scenes. Here's what we know.

Why did Morgan Mitchell leave 'Australian Survivor'?

Even before she was voted off the show, some fans of the series were baffled by how far Morgan had made it in the competition, given how little time she had been given by the show's production team. It's rare to see a contestant advance as far as she has with relatively little on-camera time, and many wanted to know if there were behind-the-scenes reasons that she was voted off the show.

In posts on her Instagram Stories, Morgan apparently said that she "went through a lot of bs" while filming the show, and added that she would "have her say," probably once the season is concluded. It seems possible, then, that her appearance on the show was edited down so that whatever story she has to tell would have less impact because the audience wouldn't know her as well.

At the moment, though, all of this is just speculation. All we know for sure about Morgan is that she tried and failed to convince the other players to vote against Myles instead of her, and when that maneuver failed, she became the obvious person to send home. There may be more to the story than that, but for now, it seems like she was voted off the show the way most contestants are.

Morgan has competed in three Olympic Games.

Morgan's stint on Australian Survivor was not her first go-round with high-level competition. She competed in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 Olympic Games, running the 400m and 800m. Morgan, who was born in America but moved to Australia because she has an Australian mother, was also named F45's Global Athlete for Australia.

While we still don't know what might have happened to her on Survivor when the cameras weren't on, it seems that her journey on the show has come to an end. Morgan, who is currently pregnant, may or may not decide to add more to the story when her season of the show is over. For now, though, fans can just speculate as to what might have happened and how it might have affected her run.