Why Did 'Nancy Drew' Get Cancelled? Here' What We Know!

Nancy Drew will soon be solving her final crime, as the supernatural drama series is coming to an end. Here's what we know about the show's cancellation.

After four seasons, Nancy Drew will be coming to an end. The show, which first premiered in 2019, is based on the mystery novel series of the same name. Kennedy McMann leads the drama series as the witty young detective, Nancy Drew – alongside Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Alex Saxon. Together, the team of crime-solvers fight to uncover the truth about a mysterious murder in the fictional town of Horseshoe Bay, Maine.

However, the show is being cancelled following the conclusion of Season 4, but the finale is set to be a thrill. Kennedy recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the show’s cancelation and promised fans an exciting climax to the supernatural thriller. “There's quite a feast ahead,” she told the publication. Adding, “There's a lot of new this season in terms of lots of different creatures of all different ilks that they've never dealt with before.”

Source: The CW The cast of The CW's 'Nancy Drew'

And while Kennedy appears to have come to terms with the end of Nancy Drew, fans of the drama series may be wondering what led to the show’s cancellation.

Ratings for ‘Nancy Drew’ fell in Season 3.

In October 2022, Nancy Drew showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor announced that the series was being canceled. “Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness,” they said in a joint statement to Deadline.

They went on to express their gratitude to the fans of the show and teased an exciting end to the supernatural crime series. For her part, Kennedy explained that she was thankful to be able to bring the beloved character to television. Adding, “It has been the greatest pleasure.”

Source: The CW Kennedy McMann as 'Nancy Drew'

News of Nancy Drew’s cancellation may not come as a surprise, as the show has seen a decline in ratings since the series first premiered. According to TV Series Finale, ratings for Season 3 of the supernatural drama series averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 349,000 viewers per episode. The outlet further reports that Nancy Drew was down 35% in the demo and down by 24% in average viewership.

The final season of ‘Nancy Drew’ is set to be intense!

Season 3 of Nancy Drew ended with Nancy frantically running out of Ace’s apartment. The two have had a complicated relationship throughout the series, despite their obvious attraction to one another. However, their romance is thwarted by Temperance Hudson (Olivia Taylor Dudley), who concocts a curse that prevents Nancy and Ace from ever being together. Ace confronts Nancy about her attempts to avoid him in the Season 4 premiere, and she finally reveals that Temperance has cursed their relationship.

Source: The CW Nancy and Ace appear in 'Nancy Drew'