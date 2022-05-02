'Black Ink Crew's' Nessie Thinks Her Breakup Ruined Her Friendship With Lemeir (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Tatayana Yomary
May. 2 2022, Published 5:39 p.m. ET
Fans of VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Compton had high hopes for Season 2. As it turns out, the drama has gone into overdrive. Not only have viewers witnessed the demise of I Am Compton’s staff on the series, Black Ink Crew: Compton has also shed a lot of light on how workplace relationships can affect shop morale and friendships. We’re looking at you, Nessie and Lemeir.
Avid viewers know that Nessie has been on the outs with KP and Tim. And while the obvious option for Nessie would be to work with Lemeir, Nessie has complications that involve an ex-boyfriend, Ken, who just so happens to be Lemeir’s business partner. Now, things between Nessie and Lemeir are shaky, given all the drama that has transpired.
So, fans have one question in mind: Why did Ken and Nessie break up? Will Lemeir and Nessie patch up their friendship? In an exclusive clip ahead of the May 2, 2022 episode, Nessie shares her hope that her friendship with Lemeir can get back on track.
Nessie shares that she’s worried about her friendship with Lemeir.
There’s a reason why they say it's never smart to mix business with pleasure. After all, once things go left, that can have an adverse effect on a business. And unfortunately, Nessie is going through it.
Nessie previously dated Ken, Lemeir’s business partner. But things between the couple soured following infidelity issues on Ken’s part. Now that Lemeir and Ken are in business together, Nessie’s hopes of working with Lemeir are pretty much non-existent since everyone wants to avoid drama.
Not to mention the following exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, which reveals that Lemeir was hurt by Nessie going back to work with KP. In case you’ve been out of the loop, KP and Lemeir do not see eye-to-eye, which caused Lemeir to leave I Am Compton. Now, Nessie is asking her co-workers at Kat Tat’s Enigma Tattoos for advice. And while one tattoo artist shared that everything had to happen for Nessie to work at Enigma, she’s hurt about possibly losing Lemeir as a friend forever.
“I'm so grateful, but I don’t want that to mean that I’m not cool with [Lemeir] anymore,” Nessie tells the Enigma staff. “It’s just that we’re still not talking."
“I understand that you get taken there and you just snap,” Kat Tat says. “But when the love is real, it always comes back around.”
“I just want it to be all the way back to normal,” Nessie tells Kat Tat.
Will Nessie have a permanent home at Enigma Tattoos?
Now that Nessie is on the outs with both KP and Lemeir, she doesn’t have a permanent tattoo shop to call home. Fortunately, Nessie was given the opportunity to guest-spot at Kat’s Enigma Tattoos in Beverly Hills.
However, since Kat has gone through some drama in the past with former employees, she wants to make sure that Nessie is a great fit for Enigma.
“I think it would be good to just start you with a guest spot and you just come here a couple days a week so you can start to feel comfortable,” Kat Tat tells Nessie in a clip from the show. “I really hope that it works out. Really think about it because we're all looking forward to having you on the team.“
Even though Nessie has had a rocky past, if she's able to play her cards right and impress Kat Tat and the team, Enigma will certainly become her new tattoo home.
Catch new episodes of Black Ink Crew: Compton Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on VH1.