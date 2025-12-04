‘Southern Charm’ Alum Olivia Flowers “Remains Committed” to Ex-Fiance, Alex Williams The Bravo alum and the financier became engaged in September 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 4 2025, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@oliviabflowers

Bravo's Southern Charm is all about the glitz and glamour that only a particular group of Charleston, S.C. socialites have access to. But what has kept the show alive for 11 seasons and counting is the interpersonal struggles the group gets candid about year after year.

Former Southern Charm cast member Olivia Flowers isn't a stranger to having fans all up in her business. However, in 2025, she voluntarily let fans into her relationship with her now-ex-fiance, Alex Williams. In a little over a year after they celebrated their September 2024 engagement, Olivia and Alex announced they were calling off their wedding. Here's what they've said about what led to their decision to part ways.

Why did Olivia Flowers from 'Southern Charm' call off her wedding?

Olivia and Alex confirmed they were no longer saying "I Do" in a joint statement. According to the statement, shared first with People, the Southern Belle didn't explicitly state what led to her calling off her wedding. However, she revealed that she and Alex had mutually agreed to make the move.

"After much thought and many heartfelt conversations, Olivia and her fiancé Alex have made the difficult decision not to move forward with their wedding," Olivia's camp confirmed to the outlet in October 2025. "This was not a decision made lightly, but one grounded in deep mutual respect and love for one another."

Later in the statement, the pair said they would remain in each other's lives. "While this isn’t the path they originally envisioned, they are profoundly grateful for the love and support of their friends and family," the agency continued. "Alex and Olivia remain committed to each other with a renewed sense of clarity, strength and appreciation for honoring one's heart. She is very appreciative of your grace and kindness as they move through this transition together."

Alex and Olivia began after they met at a wedding in 2023, where the finance professional was an usher. The content creator discussed connecting with him for the first time in an interview with The Knot. "He came up and asked me if he could walk me down the aisle. "I made a corny joke, like, 'It's a little soon for that. 'At the reception, he asked me to dance, and the rest is history."

Is Olivia Flowers dating anyone new?

Due to her being freshly back on the market, at least as of this writing. In November 2025, Olivia closed out the month by reflecting on how many unexpected things had occurred. The reality star also referenced her split from Alex in the Instagram carousel.

"Well November wasn’t the month I pictured… but it was still a special one thanks to these beautiful people," she captioned the post. "A few takeaways:1. Your support system is everything2. You can take a beat for yourself3. You can call off a wedding without calling off a relationship4. Returning Registry gifts builds character."