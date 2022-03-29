The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Pauley followed that up by saying, "Maybe I'm wrong for not 'spilling the beans.' Telling the story, the truth. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs, and so many people. But at what cost? I don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime."

In later tweets she was even more direct, saying things such as "He [Mark] did it," and alleging that she was the victim of "Multiple Physical Assaults" while on set.