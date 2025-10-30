Ryan Ashley Shaved Her Head for an Inspirational Reason The 'Ink Master' star debut her new look through a wholesome video posted on her socials. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 30 2025, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @ryanashleymalarkey

The intriguing magic of Ink Master allows viewers from all over the world to get a taste of what tattoo artists are capable of. One artist, Ryan Ashley, went through a major physical change, shaving her head after styling her hair in different ways over the years. Why did Ryan shave her head? Here's what we know about the reasoning behind the major decision the television artist made. It all comes down to starting a new chapter of her life alongside the people she loves.

Why did Ryan Ashley shave her head?

Ryan knows how to build a special moment for herself and for her fans. Through a moving Instagram post, the tattoo artist revealed that she had been struggling with her appearance and the damage done to her hair for a long time. Changing hairstyles in a quick fashion over the course of a short span of time can damage the roots. Ryan realized that she was losing hair. Before the situation heavily affected her emotions, the artist decided to take control of what she wanted and shaved it off.

The launch of the video is very special for Ryan. The television personality can be seen carrying her child on her lap while shaving her head, recognizing that her priorities go beyond anything she could possibly do with her physical appearance. The new look opens up a world of possibilities for Ryan. The removal of her hair brings more attention to the intricate tattoos covering her body, which are a testament to her love for the art form and what she has learned on her journey.

Ryan likes to speak her truth into the world. The tattoo master clarified some rumors through her charming post: "No I’m not sick, and no I’m not pulling a Britney Spears. The answer is simple, I was losing my hair. It’s been happening for a while after almost 20 years of extensions, bleaching, stress, hormones, depression." The Ink Master specialist proved that her physical change is merely a reflection of her emotional change.

Ryan Ashley's love life has been complicated.

The talent Ryan displays on the screen allows her to take her Ink Master success and turn it into her personal brand. Unfortunately, the reality star's love life hasn't been as smooth as her Ink Master journey. Ryan was first engaged to Josh Balz, a former member of the band Motionless in White. Some relationships aren't meant to last. The engagement was called off, and Ryan found a new relationship after healing from her previous romance.