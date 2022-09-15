Let's Tip Our Hats to the 'Ink Master' Contestants We've Lost Over the Years

On January 30, 2016, Season 2 Ink Master contestant Clint Cummings shared a painful secret with his followers.

"So, before I get started, I want you all to know that this is not a joke," he wrote next to a video where he's showing cards with handwritten notes. The cards read, "My name is Clint Cummings... And I am fighting colorectal cancer."

Beyond unburdening himself of the stress related to hiding this from others, Clint was hoping to help others. "[Cancer] does not discriminate or play favorites. It strikes with very little warning," he shared.