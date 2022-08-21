Sammy Sosa “Doesn’t Have Time” for the Online Ridicule About His Appearance

Baseball fans who haven’t seen Sammy Sosa in a while may be in for a surprise: The former MLBplayer, famous for hitting more than 600 home runs during his 19-season career, has much a lighter skin tone than he did during his heyday because of his bleaching cream use.

And fans have been talking about Sammy’s skin for years. “I hope whitening his skin brought some happiness to Sammy Sosa, because [the man] went all in,” one person tweeted earlier this month.