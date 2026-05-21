Why Did Scott Foley Leave ‘Will Trent’? Seth’s Death Shocked Fans "What a wonderful gift to receive after a wonderful experience on #willtrent." By Alisan Duran Published May 21 2026, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans of Will Trent are still recovering from the emotional Season 4 finale after Scott Foley’s character, Dr. Seth McDale, met a devastating end. The shocking episode aired just weeks after another major loss on the ABC drama, leaving viewers stunned by how much heartbreak the series packed into one season.

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Following the finale, Scott shared a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on his experience with the show and thanking the cast and crew for making it special.

Source: MEGA

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Why did Scott Foley leave Will Trent?

Scott has not publicly shared a specific reason for leaving Will Trent, but the show’s creators suggested Seth’s death was part of a larger creative reset heading into Season 5. According to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Liz Heldens explained that the writers wanted “new energy and new dynamics” for the future of the series. She also admitted the decision was emotional and involved “a lot of back-and-forth” in the writers room before they ultimately moved forward with Seth’s death.

The Season 4 finale showed Seth dying from internal injuries after a devastating car accident while rushing Angie to the hospital as she went into labor. Although Seth initially appeared unharmed, he later collapsed at the hospital after doctors discovered severe internal bleeding.

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Scott Foley thanked the Will Trent cast and crew after his exit.

After the episode aired, Scott posted photos on Instagram showing a framed image featuring his opening credit alongside Betty, the Chihuahua who plays Will Trent’s beloved dog. In the caption, he called his time on the series a “wonderful experience.”

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“What a wonderful gift to receive after a wonderful experience on #willtrent,” Scott wrote. He also thanked the cast, crew, writers, and creators for making the experience “so special.”

The actor added that the framed photo would likely make his wife and daughter say “Awww” whenever they walked past it at home. The sweet message quickly drew emotional reactions from fans and fellow actors in the comments.

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Fans reacted emotionally to Seth’s death on Will Trent.

After Scott shared his goodbye post, social media users flooded the comments with reactions to Seth’s death. Many viewers admitted they were devastated by the character’s sudden ending, especially after the emotional hospital scenes involving Angie and their newborn daughter.

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Some fans praised Scott’s portrayal of Seth, calling the character kind, warm, and supportive throughout his time on the series. Others joked that Scott has a long history of playing characters who meet heartbreaking fates on television, referencing his past roles on Grey’s Anatomy and other dramas.