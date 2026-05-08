Shayden From ‘Unexpected’ Landed in Legal Trouble — Here’s Why He Went to Jail Fans know Shayden from Season 1 of 'Unexpected.' By Amy Coleman Published May 8 2026, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/TLC Australia

Fans of TLC's Unexpected still revisit older cast stories years after episodes air, especially when legal trouble becomes part of the conversation. One former cast member whose name continues surfacing online is Shayden Massey, who appeared in Season 1 alongside Lexus Scheller. Because the show followed them during such a personal and complicated time in their lives, viewers have kept searching for updates about what happened after filming ended.

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For longtime viewers, Shayden’s story became one people kept checking back on after the cameras stopped rolling. Court records, arrest reports, and online discussions later painted a much more complicated picture than what audiences originally saw on television, leaving many fans wondering what exactly happened after his time on Unexpected ended. So, why did Shayden from Unexpected go to jail? Here's what we know.

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Why did Shayden from 'Unexpected' go to jail? Reports said he faced multiple arrests.

According to a 2020 Starcasm report and court records referenced in the article, Shayden was booked into jail in 2020 due to an outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance. The report outlined multiple arrests tied to allegations, including domestic violence and probation violations. Court and jail records referenced in the article showed that the legal issues extended across more than one incident rather than involving a single arrest.

The outlet reviewed court documents and jail records connected to Shayden’s arrests. The article included a timeline tied to the cases. In June 2018, he was charged with operating with expired plates. In Dec. 2018, he was charged with driving with a suspended license. In Mar. 2019, he was again charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of paraphernalia.

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An additional charge in Mar. 2019 added driving without insurance. In June 2019, he received another driving with a suspended license charge. In Aug. 2019, he received yet another charge of driving with a suspended license as well as possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

#Unexpected dad Shayden Massey was arrested and charged with drug possession on Monday, less than 2 months after he announced he was going to be a dad again with a young lady who wasn't Lexus or his girlfriend at the time. https://t.co/2d7yGEaZvo — Starcasm (@starcasm) April 29, 2020 Source: X/@starcasm

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Shayden first appeared on 'Unexpected' alongside Lexus Scheller.

Fans know Shayden from Season 1 of Unexpected, where he appeared alongside Lexus Scheller as the two navigated teenage parenthood. At the time, the show focused heavily on their relationship, family tensions, and the pressures that came with becoming young parents. That history is part of why viewers continued following Shayden’s life after the show and later became interested in reports about his legal troubles.

What makes Shayden’s story confusing for fans is that it was not one clean, easy-to-summarize arrest. The 2020 jail booking was connected to an outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance, but the broader reporting showed a longer string of legal issues that had built up over time.