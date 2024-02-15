Home > Viral News > Influencers Why Did Stalekracker Get Fired From the Louisiana State Police? "I think the state police made a knee-jerk reaction," Stalekracker said about being fired. By Melissa Willets Feb. 15 2024, Published 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Social media personality, cook, seasoning creator, and hunting enthusiast Stalekracker will have to rely on his Instagram and TikTok presence and proceeds from his small business for his income following being terminated from his job with the Louisiana State Police.

Indeed, Stalekracker, real name Justin Chiasson, was fired from his job with law enforcement in January 2023. What happened? Well, unfortunately the parting of ways was due to an unsavory incident that the influencer was involved in. Read on for the full details of the alleged boat crash that led to Stalekracker getting fired.

So, why did Stalekracker get fired from his job with the Louisiana police department?

The man behind Cajun 2 Step seasoning and viral cooking videos is no longer employed by the Louisiana state police department as of Jan. 6, 2023, per local news station WBRZ.

The high-profile firing comes after an investigation into whether he fled the scene of a boating crash while off duty, per the outlet, which constitutes conduct unbecoming of an officer. He was also accused of making false statements about the alleged incident, which took place in 2022.

Justin was reportedly a passenger in the boat that struck another vessel, with the driver and with the social media personality then allegedly fleeing the scene of the accident, and not reporting it to law enforcement. After a year of silence about what happened, Stalekracker is finally speaking out. And let's just say that he isn't exactly seeing eye-to-eye with his former employer.

Stalekracker doesn't agree with the Louisiana State Police firing him.

In February 2024, Stalekracker talked about the headline-making accident that cost him his job with law enforcement while appearing on the Shootin' the Cue podcast. First, he said that "things happen," and that when the incident hit the news, "It blew up like a wildfire." He also said, "I think the state police made a knee-jerk reaction," and added about being terminated that "politics got involved."

Still, the Louisiana native admits that the experience led him to reflect on his life — and that reflection led him to hire a lawyer who looked at "the facts" of what went down. According to Stalekracker, he had "19 years of flawless service" with law enforcement, and he didn't break the law. He merely "broke policy."

It does not seem that he has gotten his job back despite bringing his case before "the board," but the TikToker says that is OK by him, and now, he plans to concentrate on his family. "Things happen for a reason," Stalekracker repeatedly stated during the interview, and then stressed that in addition to focusing on his personal life, he is committed to making content to help people.