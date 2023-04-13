Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Source: Getty Images Sterling Sharpe Was Forced to Retire From the NFL at the Age of 29 — Here's Why Why did Sterling Sharpe retire from the NFL? At the age of 29, the legendary wide receiver was forced to hang up his helmet in 1994. By Gabrielle Bernardini Apr. 13 2023, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

On the April 12, 2023 episode of the sports podcast New Heights, NFL brothers Jason and Travis Kelce sat down with football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe to talk about the legacy of his career, mentoring younger players (such as Travis), and more. During the interview, Shannon opened up about the influence his older brother Sterling Sharpe had on his life and career, referring to him as a "father" figure. Shannon explained the impact Sterling made on his work ethic and how his advice helped push him to play professionally in the NFL.

Shannon told the hosts that he tried to model his career off of that of his brother, who was forced to retire from the NFL early in his career. So, why did Sterling retire?

Source: Getty Images Shannon Sharpe alongside his older brother Sterling Sharpe at the NFL Honors in 2018.

Why did Sterling Sharpe retire from the NFL?

Before Shannon became known as one of the best tight ends to ever play the game of football, his older brother Sterling had already made a name for himself with the Green Bay Packers. During his career, Sterling had five 1,000-yard seasons in his seven-year career and was awarded the legendary "Triple Crown," which is given to wide receivers who lead the league in touchdowns, receptions, and receiving yards within the same year.

However, Sterling's NFL career came to a halt after he suffered a serious neck injury which forced him into early retirement at the age of 29. Though he was unable to extend his professional football career past 1994, Sterling's brother Shannon has made a case for why the former wide receiver should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

