Steve Doocy Is Stepping a Bit Back From 'Fox and Friends' After More Than 25 Years — Here's Why

Back in March 2024, The Washington Post praised Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy for being what they described as an "unexpected voice of dissent." It was an uncharacteristic move for the longtime anchor who had been with the show since 1998. The outlet referenced an episode that aired in mid-January 2021 when Fox and Friends discussed the fact that Dick’s Sporting Goods asked banks to monitor purchases that may have been related to the Jan. 6 riots.

Unlike his co-hosts, Steve felt like these kinds of actions were warranted. That wasn't the first time Steve had disagreed with his team. He also expressed concern over investigating Joe and Hunter Biden, and promoted the COVID-19 vaccine when it first emerged. His place on Fox and Friends has always been as more of a likable host. So why is Steve Doocy leaving Fox and Friends? Here's what we know.

Why did Steve Doocy leave 'Fox and Friends'?

In what feels like a bit of irony, Steve announced on May Day that he would be taking a bit of a step back from Fox and Friends. For nearly 30 years, Steve has been waking up at 3:30 a.m. to park himself on the curvy couch by 6. To be clear, Steve loves his job but according to him, the "hours suck." That got a big laugh from his co-hosts.

It turns out that was the last day Steve would be fighting no traffic in the wee hours of the morning to get to New York City. He's not fully retiring, and he isn't leaving the show, but Steve admitted that he needed a change. The veteran host had been talking with Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, to see what could be done about this. Suzanne came up with a great idea.

"From now on, I'm working three days a week," said Steve. "Essentially it's the Johnny Carson show deal." The former host of The Tonight Show famously worked three days in Burbank, Calif. Steve modeled his new schedule after Johnny's, except he'll spend three days in Florida. One thing Steve likes about his new setup is the fact that he'll be able to report from places that don't typically get as much news coverage. "Call me the coast-to-coast host," he joked.

Steve Doocy plans on spending more time with his family.

The biggest reason Steve wanted an easier schedule is so he can spend more time with his family. Because of his early alarm, Steve said he never got to have breakfast with his children. Now that all of them are grown and some have kids of their own, Steve said he plans on making up for lost time.

His son Peter, who is the senior White House correspondent for Fox News, just welcomed a new baby with his wife, Hillary. That makes two for the happy couple who live in Washington, D.C.