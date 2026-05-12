Cedric The Entertainer Tells 'The Breakfast Club' Why 'The Neighborhood' Was Canceled "This show is getting ready to be done." By Tatayana Yomary Updated May 12 2026, 12:24 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Ever since CBS’s debut of The Neighborhood in October 2018, fans recognized that the show was a hit. The series follows a white Midwestern family that decided to relocate to Pasadena, Calif, a predominantly Black neighborhood. Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield), who considers himself the nicest guy, finds that his behavior rubs his new neighbors the wrong way, including their next-door neighbor Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer). In other words, it's a hilarious series.

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As expected, after eight seasons, the sitcom has built a strong following. And with the eighth season coming to a close on May 11, 2026, fans were hoping that a ninth season was in the cards. However, a March 2025 Variety piece announced that the show was coming to an end.

Source: CBS

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Why did ‘The Neighborhood’ get canceled?

On April 24, 2026, Cedric the Entertainer sat down with The Breakfast Club to discuss The Neighborhood, along with other topics. And while the hosts all love the show, Cedric was candid about why the show had come to a close from his perspective.

During the chat, the comedian shared that things fell through due to salary requests and risin production costs. “After eight seasons, everybody needed raises, and that’s when you knew, ‘Alright, this show is getting ready to be done,’” he told the hosts.

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He went on to share that his morals also played a role with the show not moving forward as well. Apparently, Cedric shared that CBS offered to pay him more to continue with the role. However, he didn’t feel right being the only person to get a pay increase. “They were like, ‘You want to come do another season?’ I was like, ‘You gotta take care of everybody else,’ Cedric revealed. “That’s literally what happened, they was like, ‘Nah.’”

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Cedric also made it a point to share that everyone who worked on the show, from the ensemble cast to the crew, rightfully deserved raises. So, being the sole person to accept a pay raise didn't sit right with him. In other words, he didn’t “want to be that guy.” “I was like, ‘You gotta take care of everybody else,’” Cedric shared.

Source: CBS

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CBS shared its sentiments about the show’s end.

In a March 10, 2025, Variety article, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, confirmed the news that The Neighborhood will end after its eighth season.

“The brilliant cast and creative team at The Neighborhood, led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer, have brought levity, laughter, and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons,” Amy shared. “The Neighborhood’ is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV. We believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

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Source: CBS