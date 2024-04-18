Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge Why Did Tony Raines Leave on 'The Challenge: All Stars'? Here's What We Know During 'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 4, Tony left the competition early and was replaced. What happened? By Kelly Corbett Apr. 18 2024, Published 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Jonne Roriz/Paramount+

Paramount Plus's The Challenge: All Stars is back for Season 4 with some of the franchise's biggest and most experienced competitors.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

During this latest installment, 25 players return to battle it out for $300,000 in the gorgeous destination of Cape Town, South Africa. But as with every season, there are definitely a few twists that up the ante on the competition. During Episode 3 of the competition series, fan-favorite contestant Tony Raines revealed some shocking news: He was leaving the competition. Below, we share the reason behind Tony's unexpected departure.

Source: Andy Reeves/Paramount+

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Tony Raines on 'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 4?

In Episode 3, Tony opened up to co-star and friend Nicole Zanatta, explaining that his brother had just called him and informed him of an urgent family matter back home.

This week, Tony bared his heart to Nicole as Steve slept in the back in his sleep apnea mask. pic.twitter.com/Tn0U1wXZJb — The Challenge (@MTVsChallenges) April 17, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

When Nicole asked Tony if he was OK, he replied, "I’ll be OK," but wouldn't be able to stay in the game. Tony gave a little more detail during a confessional. "I get an emergency phone call,” he said. “[There’s] something going on back home that requires my immediate attention. I love The Challenge, but where I need to be is not here right now. It’s at home."

He did not elaborate further on what the emergency was. Later on in the episode, seasoned competitor Syrus Yarbrough joined the cast in Tony's place. As Tony left, he reassured fans that while this was a goodbye, this wasn't a farewell. "This season, I felt ready to take on the W, and it pains me that it’s gonna be cut short,” he said, adding: “It’s always family first. But I’ll be back and y’all can set them clocks again. 'Tony Time' will return."

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Tony Raines?

Tony, who hails from Folsom, La., made his MTV debut on Real World: Skeletons back in 2014. Since then, he's appeared on six seasons of The Challenge and the spinoff series, Champs vs. Stars, which he won in 2018.