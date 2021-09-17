Vinny's Ex-Girlfriend Maria Will Appear on 'Double Shot at Love' for the Third Time

Although Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and Maria Elizondo got off to a pretty rough start after he sent her packing in Season 1 of Double Shot at Love, things began to heat up when they reunited in Season 2 and snuck away for a one-on-one date that ended in the bedroom.

Fans were left to wonder what happened between the would-be couple, who will see each other once again in Season 3.

Although several other women had their sights set on Vinny, he had eyes for Maria from the beginning. DJ Pauly D and Nikki finally got their happy ending, but Vinny shocked viewers when he chose to remain single in the Season 2 finale.

Why did Vinny and Maria “break up” on Double Shot at Love’?

Being eliminated by Vinny in Season 1, Episode 8 didn’t stop Maria from returning to Double Shot at Love for another chance to win the Jersey Shore star’s heart.

Early in the season, the two agreed to keep things casual, and in the final moments of Season 2, Vinny stayed true to his word. Maria was blindsided in the Season 2 finale when Vinny chose to fly solo, but their love affair wasn’t over just yet. According to Vinny, they’ve kept in contact after the season ended, but “it’s hard to get on the same page.”

At the Double Shot at Love reunion, Vinny explained, “Like, that's why we can't even hang out with each other. We text for, like, five seconds, and then it just dies because you don't have that one person that's, like, overly aggressive or, you know, going out of their way.”

Earlier this year, Vinny was seen flirting with Maria on Instagram. In a comment, Vinny even suggested the two get married. It’s unclear whether Vinny was trolling or hinting at her upcoming appearance on Double Shot at Love, but fans think their love story might finally come full circle in Season 3 — unlike Vinny’s relationship with Season 1 winner, Alysse Joyner.

Vinny choose Alysse at the end of Season 1, but things between the former couple went sour shortly after they finished filming. On Twitter, Alysse accused Vinny of lying after he blamed his lack of communication with her on MTV’s rules. But apparently, Alysse wasn’t buying it. It wasn’t long before rumors surfaced that Vinny had been secretly communicating with Maria.

