The Love of the Game Is Why xQc Stopped Streaming His ‘Overwatch’ Matches

If you're really great at a particular video game or bring some specific insight to a popular title, then you should probably think about launching a Twitch channel. As long as you're willing to stream consistently and invest that time, there's a good chance you'll get a following and maybe even make a decent living off of the streaming platform.

Certain e-personalities become synonymous with the titles/genres of games that they play. When you watch Maximilian Dood, you're probably in for some great Capcom fighting games. When you watch Ninja, then you're in for some Fortnite action. And for many Twitch viewers, xQc was who they turned to when they wanted to see some Overwatch action. So why did he stop playing the game?

Why did xQc stop 'Overwatch'?

The streamer, whose real name is Felix Lengyel, played a lot of Overwatch on Twitch. He mained Winston in the game and created plenty of content off of his streaming sessions, from bitter rage smash cuts to legitimately funny in-game moments.

So it was strange to see him, seemingly all of a sudden, cut down his time playing Overwatch to then not playing it ever on Twitch. xQc's fanbase was understandably perplexed, and people began speculating as to why he decided to call it quits. The prevailing presumption? That he had grown tired of Overwatch.

It seems crazy that a live streamer would give up playing a game that's certainly contributing to their bank account, but that's essentially why xQc stopped playing it. Seriously. While he really enjoys playing the game competitively, after his stream became really popular, most of the players involved knew that they were playing against him, so folks just tried to do "interesting" things to try and gain attention in the stream.

Wait, wasn’t xQC on an Overwatch team at some point? I might be wrong though. — Calicocat (@deadkandy) August 2, 2021

While the best way to gain recognition at something is to honestly try your hardest to win the match, xQc became jaded by all of the people essentially saying, "Look at me! Look at how interesting I am!" in an attempt to entertain whoever was watching the stream.

During a live stream, xQc answered a fan's question pertaining to his decision to stop streaming Overwatch games: "The problem that I have with the game is that it’s almost like … when I stream the game, the stream becomes like a marketplace for attention. Every game … people come in on my team, and everybody just fishes for attention. On my team and the enemy team."

You do realise xqc has had experience with esports in overwatch granted it was winston and Rien witch is more game sense and timing than aim but still — *insert funny and relevant name here pls* (@DanielVenters5) August 3, 2021

He continued, "I can’t play even the game properly. It’s just not fun. Like, I can’t play the actual game. It’s not competitive. Why bother playing a competitive game all-in when it’s just not competitive?" So xQc really decided to stop for the love of the game.