A New Episode of 'Outlander' Casts Light on Young Ian's Experiences With Love and Loss

As the episode reveals, Young Ian left the Mohawk community after his wife of around two years, Wakyo'teyehsnonhsa, was paired up with Young Ian's brother, Kaheroton (Braeden Clarke).

Young Ian shares sensitive pieces of information about the heart-breaking series of miscarriages that drove him and his wife apart. "I never saw her, the bairn," he describes the experiences of losing his first child. "They’d already wrapped her up. We buried her in furs. Everything changed."