Why Did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Break Up? Inside Their Rocky Former Romance

For a six-year period, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were one of the most talked-about young couples in Hollywood, as the singer and the supermodel were regular headline-makers and paparazzi subjects.

Despite their relationship producing a child, the former couple ultimately called it quits — but what exactly led to their highly-publicized breakup? Let’s take a look back at how things finally fell apart for Zayn and Gigi.

Why did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid break up?

In October 2021, Gigi’s mother, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, and Zayn reportedly got into a verbal altercation in which Yolanda alleged that Zayn physically assaulted her — a claim that he vehemently denied, per People.

A few days later, it was confirmed via inside sources that Gigi and Zayn were no longer together. "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," a source told the outlet at the time. "They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild." "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," the model’s rep also said.

Three years after they initially began dating in 2015, Zayn and Gigi briefly broke up back in 2018, but ultimately reconciled.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving, and fun relationship, and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend," Zayn shared in a statement after the news of the breakup spread," per Elle. "She has such an incredible soul,” he continued. “I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ."

Gigi also shared her own statement at the time regarding the break up. "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” she wrote, per the outlet. “I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared,” Gigi added. “I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will be. xG"

Zayn and Gigi took a big step in their relationship when they became parents in 2020.

In September 2020, Zayn and Gigi welcomed their daughter Khai. The former One Direction member took to social media to share the happy news. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020 Source: X: @zaynmalik