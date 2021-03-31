Auctioneers Talk Quickly for a Psychological Reason That Helps Money Flow

Even if you've never been to an auction, chances are you've got a good idea of what one entails. There's a lot of fast talking, people in suits holding up cards, and maybe there's a gavel involved. OK, there's definitely a gavel — how else are you going to mark the closing of a sale?

But let's be honest: It's the loose-lipped quick speaking of auctioneers that's the true hallmark of any self-respecting sale. So, have you ever stopped to wonder why they talk so fast?