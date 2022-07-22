Confused by Ice in Urinals in Bar Bathrooms? Here's Why It’s There

That's because the ice, believe it or not, helps to mitigate the pee smell. Urinals are designed in such a way that the gases from pee kind of waft upward and create an unpleasant urination experience for everyone involved. When there's ice in the bottom of the urinal, though, that doesn't happen.

But how was this discovery made in the first place? Did a bored, drunk dude want to know if his pee was hot enough to melt ice cubes?