Why Do Guys Give Girls Their Hoodies? We Investigate A man's hoodie is so much more than warmth of some fabric. It can also symbolize love, connection, and ownership. By Sarah Kester Jul. 19 2024, Published 10:13 a.m. ET

For centuries, men have been gifting items to the opposite sex. In the olden days, this was a pin to symbolize that a man was “going steady” with a woman. Decades later, men on the football team gave their football jackets to the girl they liked. By accepting the jacket, a woman was saying that she was the man’s girlfriend.

Nowadays, modern women have been treated to a whole new kind of fabric: hoodies. Why do guys give girls their hoodies? We explore this cozy symbol of connection below.

Why do guys give girls their hoodies? Reason 1: It keeps women warm.

If a woman is chattering her teeth from the cold, the gentlemanly thing to do is for a man to lend her his jacket — or hoodie, in this case. While the exchange is often between two people with a romantic connection, it can also happen platonically. For example, a man may see an older woman in need and lend her something for warmth. Or he may let his female friend borrow his sweater.

Reason 2: It’s a token of affection.

Similar to the old-fashioned pin and football jacket, men may give a woman their hoodie as a symbol of connection and ownership. It’s also an intimate action that may make them feel closer to their partner. It’s a way for a man to give a part of himself to someone else.

In terms of ownership, they may feel a sense of pride when they see their loved one wearing their garment. It sends a message to other men that the woman is taken. In return, many women feel safe and cared for in a man's hoodie.

Reason 3: Hoodies are a fashionable clothing item.

Let’s face it: Hoodies are warm, comfortable, and versatile. The soft, warm fabric of a hoodie can give the wearer a sense of security. This explains why hoodies are always in fashion, decade after decade. Many hoodies are unisex, meaning both men and women can enjoy it. In fact, many women love wearing men’s hoodies as opposed to ones made for females because they are oversized and, therefore, extremely flattering.

Reason 4: Their partners steal it.

This may be the most plausible explanation of them all! For some reason (probably all the reasons we've stated so far), women love stealing their men's hoodies. Some men may state that they lose a sweater every time they see their wife or girlfriend.