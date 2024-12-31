Why Do People Eat Black-Eyed Peas on New Years? Inside the Black American Tradition A common belief is that the tradition was created the emancipation as ordered by President Abraham Lincoln on New Year’s Day. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 31 2024, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: MEGA/X/@thegreatbailey

The beginning of a new year can be a challenging time for many. Some use the time between Christmas and the New Year to prepare for it with vision boards, parties, or a chill night at home with a comfort TV show. Others utilize those tools and remain true to their traditions. Every year during New Year's, my mom and stepdad would prepare a feast to ring the celebration in. Pork and cornbread was always on the menu, as well as collard greens and black-eyed peas.

The latter was and still isn't something my palate preferred, though I've always known its cultural significance. However, if you've ever wondered why black-eyed peas are impossible to find between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, you've come to the right place. Let's break down why people eat black-eyed peas on New Year's.

Source: MEGA

Why do people eat black eyed peas on New Years?

As I mentioned, black-eyed peas have long been a tradition in my family. Having black-eyed peas during the holiday is something most African American households do and stems from African American culture and history. In a Food Network post, writer Alexandra Foster shared that historian and food scholar Adrian Miller stated that food represents coins and wealth, resulting in prosperity for the new year.

The tradition also calls for collard greens, which represent paper money, and cornbread, which means the people eating it want to attract gold. Many believe the best way to attract abundance through black-eyed peas is to eat 365 peas. Talk about a mouthful!

I’m old school about NYE/New Year’s Day. House gon be clean. Clothes gon be washed. Black Eyed Peas gon be ate.

This is serious business. — Mark JP Hood (@MarkJPHood) December 31, 2024

Black-eyed peas, as an African American tradition, have various origin stories. Some believe the tradition came during the Civil War when Northern troops would give it to enslaved Black people because they no longer wanted the food and felt it wasn't suitable enough for even animals to eat.

According to Oliver's Market, the troops reportedly gave the food as scraps to the Southern slaves, which they made to celebrate emancipation as ordered by President Abraham Lincoln on New Year’s Day, January 1, 1863. After the war, black-eyed peas were known to only be eaten on the first of January. Over the years, though, some have "lost the recipe" of honoring the tradition.

@themoodyfoody Recipe below 👇 black eyed peas with my honey butter cornbread? WHEW ❤️❤️ lets bring in some abundance for New years with this black eyed peas recipe ❤️ 💛⭐️✨ INGREDIENTS 👇❤️ 20 oz Dried black-eyed peas 3 cups Chicken broth 1 whole Red pepper diced 1 Green pepper diced 3 celery stalks diced 6 Garlic cloves minced 1/2 Onion diced 1 Turkey tails 2 Turkey necks 1 Turkey legs 1 lb bacon chopped Spices 1 tsp onion powder 1 tsp garlic powder 1 tsp adobo 1/2 tsp maggi seasoning 1 tsp onion powder 1/2 tsp cajun seasoning 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes 1 tsp all purpose seasoning 1 tsp paprika salt and pepper to taste 1. In a large bowl, Soak the black eyed peas overnight in enough water to cover them. 2. In a large pot, cook the chopped bacon until crispy. Remove the bacon, set it aside, and leave the bacon fat in the pot. 3.Sautee celery, onions and peppers in the same pot that you cooked the bacon. Then, add in strained black eyed peas. 4. Add the chicken broth to the pot, ensuring that it covers the black-eyed peas. Add additional water to ensure beans are fully covered. Stir in spices. 5. Place the turkey tails, turkey legs, and turkey necks into the pot. Allow the mixture to simmer until the black-eyed peas are tender and the turkey is cooked through (about 1.5 to 2 hours). 6. Serve the black-eyed peas and turkey stew with the crispy chopped bacon pieces on top. #holidayrecipes #blackeyedpeas ♬ Agape - Nicholas Britell

Black-eyed peas are reserved for New Year's Day, not New Year's Eve.

While black-eyed peas are a great way to manifest new wealth into your household, the ritual is moot if you don't honor it correctly. Over the years, some people have shared on X (formerly Twitter) and other apps that they enjoy eating black-eyed peas on New Year's Day and not New Year's Eve. Unfortunately, getting a head start on your good luck won't make it happen, as the tradition calls for eating the dish on Jan. 1.

Black Twitter Advisory: it's 7pm Eastern on New Years Eve soak your black-eyed peas ON TONIGHT b4 you head out my love! pic.twitter.com/6k3KRpC559 — Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) December 31, 2023