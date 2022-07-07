Boris Johnson's Scandal-Rocked Career as Britain's Prime Minister Is Coming to an End

One of the earliest problems that Johnson found himself caught up in was accusations that he was bending the rule of law to suit him. At the height of the Brexit crisis, Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue, or shut down, Parliament for five weeks, per Wikipedia. Critics believed this was an effort on Johnson's part to dodge scrutiny from Parliament in the lead-up to Brexit. Later, the nation's Supreme Court found the prorogation was illegal and led to officials claiming that Johnson's administration deliberately misled the queen. He was forced to make a personal apology to the monarch after the fact.