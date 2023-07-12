Home > Entertainment The Tides Are Turning Against the Nanny — Why Are Folks so Mad at Fran Drescher? Feelings about actor-turned-SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher aren't too *fine* right now. Why do people hate her? Let's get into it. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 12 2023, Published 4:05 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Fran Drescher

It would be nice if Fran Drescher could channel a bit more of Fran Fine during SAG-AFTRA's contract talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Before Drescher was the president of SAG-AFTRA, she solidified her place in the comedy sitcom world as Fran Fine in The Nanny.

Although her character would often get into numerous I Love Lucy style predicaments, she was a problem-solver through through. Unfortunately, Fran Drescher has angered union members in a move that doesn't feel like Fran Fine at all. Why do people hate Fran Drescher? Let's get into it.

Source: Getty Images Fran Drescher

Things aren't fine for Fran Drescher. Why do folks hate her?

This snippet of the theme song for The Nanny feels apropos: She had style, she had flair, she was there. Sadly, the same can't be said for Drescher, who hopped a plane to Italy mere days before the deadline for SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP to come to an agreement expires. This left some union members feeling confused and angry.

According to Variety, Drescher was spotted in a photo posted to Kim Kardashian's Instagram stories with the caption, "My fashion icon! Always on my mood board! I seriously love this woman! The oh so gorgeous Fran Drescher." Kardashian, who is currently not honoring the WGA strike by continuing to work on Season 12 of American Horror Story, was in Italy for Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show. Apparently Drescher is a brand ambassador for Dolce and Gabbana.

Source: Instagram/@kimkardashian; Getty Images Fran Drescher and Kim Kardashian look at a mood board!

In a statement obtained by the outlet, SAG-AFTRA said, "This was a commitment fully known to the negotiating committee. She has been in negotiations every day either in person or via videoconference." They also added her demanding schedule is spread across three timezones but despite this, she is overseeing negotiations and was scheduled to return to the United States, and the negotiating table, July 11.

Fran Drescher already had some public hiccups, and this trip to Italy isn't making things better.

In February 2023, Drescher came under fire for a TikTok she posted praising Disney for lifting its vaccine mandates. In it, she drops anti-vaxxer rhetoric while suggesting that a vaccine mandate was an "infringement on the disabilities act." What Drescher doesn't mention is, people who are able to take the vaccine are helping those who can't, for example folks with a disability that leaves them immunocompromised. She also thinks a vaccine mandate creates an "us vs them" mentality.

@Disney pulls the plug on vaccine mandates! Way to go Mickey!!! pic.twitter.com/mEoYOAOpEB — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) November 5, 2022 Source: Twitter/@frandrescher

Drescher likens vaccine mandates to discrimination and is angered by the concept of people needing cards to do things. Please don't tell her about a driver's license. Who knows what kind of TikTok video that would birth. And while she admits to being vaccinated, her main concern is people having the freedom to do whatever they want with their bodies, even if that thing puts the lives of others at risk. But wait, there's more.

Six days after the writers went on strike in May 2023, Deadline asked Drescher about a possible actors strike. Her answer was not great. "SAG-AFTRA is a very big union, and we represent many different career paths that fall under that umbrella," she said. "It's a very big, complicated conversation and I don't think the kind of stuff that's important to writers ... is the kind of stuff we're going after." .

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher on a possible actors strike: “It’s a very big, complicated conversation,” she tells Deadline outside Paramount Pictures in LA today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/lK3QXnY69b — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 9, 2023 Source: Twitter/@DEADLINE