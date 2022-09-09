In the Wake of Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Are Sharing Their Unfavorable Opinions

For example, during the Mau Mau Rebellion in the '50s, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (per BBC) estimated that 90,000 Kenyans were executed, tortured, or maimed, and 160,000 were "detained in appalling conditions." Meanwhile, only 32 English settlers were thought to have been killed.

While Queen Elizabeth II wasn't directly responsible for these mass killings, many people argue that she could have done something to help, even though she was believed to have had very little power in the British government.