Kanye West, Whoopi Goldberg, and More React to Queen Elizabeth II's Passing

But after the news was revealed that she had passed, the internet (mostly Twitter) exploded into a cesspool of jokes and conspiracy theories about the late monarch. In fact, many folks got behind the conspiracy theory that she didn’t actually die, but was reincarnated as YouTuber Trisha Paytas’s baby.

But among all of the tomfoolery, there were some sincere and touching posts mourning her loss. See what some celebrities and famous figures had to say about Queen Elizabeth II's passing below.