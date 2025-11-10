Republicans Have Never Been a Fan of the Affordable Care Act — Here's Why "Obamacare is not working." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 10 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

You’ve probably realized by now that Republicans aren’t exactly the biggest fans of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or as most people know it, Obamacare. Passed into law under President Barack Obama in 2010, the ACA provides subsidies (aka financial help) to help Americans, especially those with lower incomes, afford health insurance coverage. It does this by factoring in both income and household size to determine how much someone should pay for their plan. Seems fair, right?

Article continues below advertisement

Maybe to some, but not to Republicans. The party has long opposed the ACA and its subsidies. In fact, these subsidies have become the focal point of the second-largest government shutdown in U.S. history, as Democrats fight to protect them before they expire at the end of December 2025, while Republicans push to scale them back. So, what is it about the ACA that Republicans just don’t like?

Why do Republicans not like the Affordable Care Act (ACA)?

Source: Mega

Republicans don’t like the ACA because they see it as too costly to the government and disapprove of the role it gives the government in healthcare, arguing it gives it too much control. For starters, the ACA requires that all Americans have health insurance coverage, otherwise, they risk facing a financial penalty at tax time, according to the IRS. And Republicans don’t like that.

Article continues below advertisement

Honestly, some people don’t like it either, because to some, it feels like the government is literally reaching into their pockets and taking money just because it’s the law to have health insurance. That’s one reason. Another is that Republicans don’t like how the government oversees the entire ACA system, deciding what plans must include, what limits exist, and what restrictions apply.

Imo #Obamacare is one big scam, why.. look how much insurance companies are raking in. Look how much people have to pay. And get very little back, plus if they can't afford it, they would have to pay a penalty in their taxes, & to me a scam. Obamacare imo is harming not helping. https://t.co/JB5Dj1DOek pic.twitter.com/MSCRElMCKR — KCBlendToBalanceLife. (@BlendToBalance) November 10, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

And while it might seem fair for the government to take on that role, since it pours billions of dollars into the subsidies provided under the ACA to make healthcare more affordable, many people, including Republicans, don’t trust the government to hold that much power over something as important as healthcare, per an article published in the National Library of Medicine.

Simply put, Republicans don’t like the ACA because they believe it’s too expensive, gives the government too much power, and forces mandates they don’t agree with. Beyond that, many also believe it’s just not working. In fact, House Speaker Mike Johnson literally told NBC’s Meet the Press, per PBS, “Obamacare is not working.”

Article continues below advertisement

Still, within the first year of being implemented, the ACA helped 10 million people gain health insurance, according to the National Library of Medicine, and today, over 24 million Americans receive coverage through it. Could part of that be because of the mandate and penalty? Maybe. But overall, the ACA has helped millions of people get healthcare coverage at a price they likely couldn’t have afforded on their own.

My spouse’s cancer drugs now cost $23,000 each month. For 60 pills. That’s twenty three thousand!



Big pharma is worse than the disease. Pay up or die. This is what the greed of the drug industry and Obamacare have done for Americans.#BigPharma #Obamacare — Paul_C (@wyo_paulbc) November 10, 2025

Republicans claim they’re trying to fix the discrepancies within the Affordable Care Act (ACA).