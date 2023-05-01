Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images We Finally Know Why Ritz Crackers Have Serrated Edges — And It's Not Just for the Look! In a video on TikTok, Ritz Crackers clarified why its crackers have serrated edges — and it's not just for aesthetics. By Sughnen Yongo Apr. 30 2023, Published 8:27 p.m. ET

Ritz Crackers are a popular — and delicious — snack enjoyed by many around the world. Whether you're making yourself a snack or preparing a platter for a party, Ritz Crackers are a popular choice. And while it's hard to think about anything other than the delicious treat in front of you, you may have wondered: Why they have serrated edges?

Apparently, this is a thought that has crossed many minds, and the people behind the staple snack have apparently weighed in. Ritz Crackers shared the answer to the question on many consumers' minds; the company explained that many people think that the serrated edges are simply an aesthetic choice, they're actually designed to serve a function.

Why do Ritz Crackers have serrated edges?

Per the minds behind @theritzcrackersofficial on TikTok, the edge of the cracker can — and should! — be used for cutting cheese! In the seconds-long clip, a person is seen using the edge of a Ritz cracker to cut through a piece of soft cheese like a tiny, buttered saw.

This tip is both helpful and somewhat effective for snackers — especially cheese lovers — though not everyone was impressed. The video revelation spurred a lot of conversation for and against the idea. Many TikTok users were surprised and excited over the idea; other TikTok users responded with practical reasons why the crackers' edges aren't sturdy enough to cut through cheese.

Do all Ritz Crackers have serrated edges?