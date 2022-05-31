The Internet Is Going Wild Over Swedes Allegedly Not Feeding Their Guests

It seems as though it is an actual custom in Sweden, evident by the sheer amount of Swedish people posting about their experiences with it on Twitter. However, it's a bit more complicated than just not feeding people who come to your house.

One user wrote, "This was how my home was. We were blue collar Americans, Scandi/Slavic descent, and my parents would never let friends eat. If they asked for a snack, we’d have to tell them to leave. Meanwhile, all my friend’s parents fed me all the time."