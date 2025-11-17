Have You Ever Wondered Why You Have to Be 25 to Rent a Car? We've Got the Answer! Some car rental companies make exceptions. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 17 2025, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you have ever wondered why it seems that you have to be at least 25 to rent a car, you aren't alone. Many car rental companies require drivers to be at least 25 years old, but there are some exceptions.

Some companies only require a driver to be 21 in the United States, but it often depends on which state you are renting in, as well as what company you are renting a vehicle from.



Why do you have to be 25 to rent a car?

Many companies require drivers to be at least 25 because, according to the National Highway Safety Administration, drivers under the age of 25 are significantly more likely to get into accidents than older drivers. There is not actually a law stating that people renting cars need to be 25, but many companies use the age as a rule of thumb. However, there are exceptions if you are under 25 and need to rent a car.

Hertz, for example, will allow those who are at least 20 years old to rent a vehicle with exceptions. The company will typically add a Young Renter daily fee to the price to protect the company from "high-risk drivers."

Enterprise requires drivers to be at least 21 in order to rent a vehicle. They will rent to drivers who are at least 18 in Michigan and New York because the minimum age to rent is 18 in those states. However, they will also charge you a Young Renter Fee, which is an additional $36.50 if you are 18–20 or $15.75 if you are 21–24 in Michigan, and an additional $64.75 if you are 18–20 years old, and $30.75 per day if you are 21–24 in New York. Many locations also require you to rent with a credit card.

Renters 21–24 may also only be able to rent cars in a certain class. For example, Hertz does not allow young drivers to rent vehicles from their Dream Car collection, Prestige collection, or Adrenaline collection. So, if you were dreaming of renting, say, a Lamborghini or a Bugatti Centodieci, you may be out of luck. Hertz also allows those under 25 to avoid the Under 25 Young Renter fee by joining membership programs like AAA.

