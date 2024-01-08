Home > Television > Succession Alan Ruck Was Sporting a Cane at the Golden Globes Following a Car Accident Alan Ruck was using a cane at the Golden Globes as he continues to recover from a pretty serious car accident in October of 2023. By Joseph Allen Jan. 8 2024, Published 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

HBO's hit drama series Succession had a remarkably good night at the 2024 Golden Globes. Three of the show's actors won prizes, and the show also took home the award for best drama series during the ceremony. Although he was not among the winners, Alan Ruck was also nominated for his supporting performance on the show, and many couldn't help but notice that he seems to be walking with a cane.

Alan's cane drew plenty of attention while he was on the red carpet and during the ceremony. Now, many are wondering what the cane is for, and why he seems to be using it now when he hasn't in the past.

Why is Alan Ruck using a cane?

Alan appears to be using a cane following an accident that took place on Halloween of 2023 in which the actor allegedly damaged three other cars before crashing into a pizza restaurant in Los Angeles. The crash was publicized at the time, and Alan was injured in the accident but now seems to be in recovery.

One of the other drivers involved in the accident has since sued Alan, claiming negligence and seeking an unspecified sum of money from the actor. The complaint alleges that the other driver, Horacio Vela, was waiting at a red light with Alan behind him when the actor suddenly and aggressively accelerated his truck into Horacio's right rear bumper. Alan's car pushed Horacio's into the intersection, where he then collided with another vehicle.

Afterward, the complaint claims that Alan made a turn onto Hollywood Blvd. His truck eventually hit another vehicle before ultimately smashing into the pizza restaurant. The complaint states that Horacio was transported to a hospital where he was treated for severe injuries, and his car was deemed a total loss and had to be towed from the scene.

Alan's insurer State Farm has refused to accept responsibility for the accident, which is part of the reason the case was filed. Horacio's lawyer, Neama Rahmani, claims that a lawsuit was necessary in part so that they could access crucial documents and records related to the case.

"In this case, multiple people were hit, and a business was damaged," Neama explained to NBC News. "We believe Ruck is responsible for the damages, but because Ruck chose to get insurance through State Farm and State Farm isn't taking care of their insured, we had to file a lawsuit to subpoena evidence and witnesses to prove our case. If State Farm finally accepts fault, we are happy to negotiate a settlement with them."