Connor Roy Wants to Be POTUS on 'Succession' — What Are the Qualifications to Be President?

Season 3, Episode 6 of HBO's Succession leans heavily on the satire, as Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is in the process of hand-selecting the next president of the United States. Because that's obviously how democracy works. Though the United States is a representative democracy, we know that power, money, and nepotism often influence who's elected president.

Since Waystar Royco is a right-wing media conglomerate, its relationship with Republican politicians (many of them sleazy) is quite strong.