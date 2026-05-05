The Alberta Separatist Movement Wants Alberta to Leave the Rest of Canada Behind The efforts to separate from Canada have led to plans for a referendum. By Joseph Allen Published May 5 2026, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Although Canada has never had the kind of civil war that ripped apart the United States, there have been movements throughout the countries history advocating for secession. One of those movements is the Alberta separatist movement, which has pushed for Alberta to leave Canada altogether.

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As this movement continues to make headlines in Canada, many want to better understand what Alberta separatists are advocating for. Here’s what we know.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

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Why does Alberta want to leave Canada?

Albertans who want to leave Canada have argued that the entire western part of Canada should secede from the broader country. The main reasons for this push tend to be the idea that Alberta has a uniquely conservative cultural identity that is at odds with the rest of Canada, and a sense that the broader Canadian government is harming Alberta’s chief industry, which is oil.

The movement gained steam in part because, following the 2025 elections in Canada, which led to a petition being filed that would force a referendum about whether Alberta will leave the rest of Canada behind. Although this movement is clearly gaining steam, there are still many critics who argue that separation would be a disaster for all involved.

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Although the movement has roots that date back decades, the current push for separatism largely hinges on the argument that the energy economy that fuels Alberta is being interfered with by the “woke” liberals who run the Canadian federal government. In that way, the movement has parallels with the conservative movement in the United States, which combines claims of cultural alienation with the notion that liberals are also averse to oil and damaging the economy as a result.

🚨 BREAKING: 301,620 signatures have officially been announced for the Alberta independence petition.



That is far beyond the required threshold to trigger the Alberta independence vote on October 19th.



A massive day for the Alberta Independence movement. pic.twitter.com/RbeIDkNf7e — Rise Of Alberta (@RiseOfAlberta) May 4, 2026 Source: X/@RiseofAlberta

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Critics argue the plan would be a disaster.

Even as it seems like this question is going to come before voters, there are many who are arguing vociferously that “Wexit,” as it’s known in some places, would be disastrous. “An independent Alberta would likely prove unsustainable as a landlocked nation surrounded by Canada and the United States,” an analysis from the Center for Strategic & International Studies said.

“It would face strong challenges from First Nations who feel separation would infringe on their treaty rights; they have already approved a unanimous no-confidence vote in the Alberta government,” the analysis continued. “The gravitational pull toward U.S. annexation, potentially as the 51st state or an unincorporated territory such as Puerto Rico, would be considerable, particularly given U.S. interest in Alberta’s energy resources.”