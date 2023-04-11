Home > FYI Source: Apple Apple Music Users Are Often Plagued by An "SSL Error" — Here's What That Means Why does Apple Music say "SSL Error"? Frequent users of this music-playing app often run into this message when trying to start it up. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 11 2023, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Most if not all of our favorite apps have glitched out on us from time to time. Whether it's a hiccup that affects multiple users at once or our devices simply choose to be uncooperative at key moments, it's not uncommon for an app to display some sort of error or simply not work properly. For the most part, it's on the technical side of things to address an issue. It can usually be chalked up to a new update not working properly or servers just being temperamental from time to time.

But that's a pretty vague answer that doesn't necessarily satisfy anyone who may be experiencing an issue. You would hope that someone would be able to provide an explanation for your app-related woes. Take Apple Music, for example. The popular music, audio, and video streaming service from Apple is prone to error messages like any other service. One that gives people particular frustration is the SSL Error. Why does Apple Music display that message sometimes?

Why does Apple Music say "SSL Error" sometimes? Here's what you should know.

An SSL Error message can be a bit of a weird one for Apple Music users. Chances are that if you've tried to open the app at one point, you've run into a notification that reads "An SSL Error has occurred and a secure connection to the server cannot be made," or something along those lines. No, this isn't necessarily one of those purposeful design flaws that Apple products have to incentivize you into purchasing more stuff. It's a legitimate error but a casual headache.

"SSL" actually stands for "Secure Sockets Layer". This function typically safeguards your internet connection whenever your device is sending or receiving information from another. It's meant to prevent anyone from seeing or even modifying the data being sent. With that in mind, an SSL error means that a secure connection between your device and an app (ie., Apple Music) could not be established right away. Unlike most errors that tend to be all but inexplicable, this is a pretty clear-cut issue.

If you're looking to fix the problem, however, you may be looking at some rather familiar solutions.

@AppleMusic Says SSL Error. But I am fully connected to internet. And restarted my phone. pic.twitter.com/T0qU6HEhjV — Soren (@HaGotemPG3D) April 11, 2023

Here are some ways on how to fix an SSL Error in Apple Music.

There are all sorts of things to try in order to resolve an SSL Error. There's the usual method of checking your internet connection to see if your wi-fi is stable. You can also check if there's an update available for your app or even clear the app cache. You may even want to try restarting your device.