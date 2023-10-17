Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Philadelphia Phillies Star Brandon Marsh Prefers a Slicked-Back Hairstyle Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh dumps water on his hair during baseball games to make sure it stays wet and slicked back. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 17 2023, Published 4:53 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Brandon Marsh is a professional baseball outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies.

He's known for his long not-so-luscious locks.

Brandon dumps water on his hair throughout games to make sure it stays wet and slicked back.

Article continues below advertisement

On July 18, 2021, Brandon Marsh made his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Angels. His professional career started a bit slow, but Brandon quickly improved offensively and remained a force to be reckoned with until the Angels traded him to the two-time World Series champions, the Philadelphia Phillies, in August 2022.

Brandon instantly made a name for himself in "The City of Brotherly Love," helping the Phillies reach the World Series for the first time since 2008. He's since remained a reliable player on the field, but for some reason, several fans can't get over his hair. Many baseball players have long hair, so what's the issue? Well, multiple Phillies fans are wondering why Brandon's hair is always wet — luckily, we have the answer they're looking for!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Why does Brandon Marsh wet his hair during baseball games?

Despite online rumors, Brandon Marsh does, in fact, keep his hair and beard clean. On May 6, 2023, the center fielder appeared in a video on the MLBPA's Instagram account and set the record straight about his greasy-looking locks.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was never able to have it in high school and in the early years of pro ball, and I told myself when I got it, I'm going to let it ride out for a long time," he explained to the union. "And it's washed, it's clean, the beard's clean, we're clean. It's not dirty. I had to clear that off the record."

Source: Getty Images Brandon Marsh dumped water on his hair ahead of the Phillies-Brewers game on Sept. 2, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

As for why he wets his hair throughout baseball games, Brandon spoke with Fox Sports in October 2022 and revealed that he dumps water over his head to "make sure it stays wet and slicked back, just how he likes it." "If I don't wet it, it gets super bristly out there," he added. "I don't like it that way. I like it wet."

MLB fans took to social media to criticize Brandon's long, wet hair.

Brandon clearly set the record straight, but MLB fans still despise the outfielder's wet hair. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) claimed they "hate Brandon Marsh and his ugly a-- hair." Wow, talk about harsh.

Article continues below advertisement

How does Brandon Marsh keep his hair looking wet/greasy for an entire 9 innings… — Clax (@Wsf26) October 17, 2023

"Brandon Marsh's hair looks actually very nice and soft when it's not dripping wet," a second X user wrote. "Why can't he stop being a weirdo and let me see some nice hair."

Article continues below advertisement

A third user stated, "Brandon Marsh's hair is abhorrent... the grease in that thing could lube up a fleet of tanks... I can't even imagine how musty it smells, I can smell it through the TV." Well, it must smell like shampoo because the athlete confirmed that he does, in fact, wash his hair.