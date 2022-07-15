Dairy Drinkers, Let's Talk — Here's Why Canada Has Bagged Milk

Apparently Ontario has a strange little restriction about how much milk you can purchase in specific containers. Regulations didn't allow the sale of more than one pint of milk in containers that weren't "plastic film pouches (aka bags), laminated containers, or coated paper containers," the CBC wrote.

"I think it was a historical regulation that stemmed back to the days when plastic jugs were very rare in the marketplace," Dan Wong, president of the Western Dairy Council, told the outlet.

It kind of seems like they're sticking to the plastic milk bags for the gag of it all.