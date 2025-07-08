There Are a Few Reasons Why Canva Might Be Continuously Disconnecting for You Canva tends to give users the same issue from time to time. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 8 2025, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: UnSplash / @appshunter.io

No matter how adept you are at technology and using different apps, no one is free from the frustration that comes from discovering the app or program you are using is suddenly disconnected from the internet. So if you are one of many wondering why Canva keeps disconnecting, you know exactly how that feels.

The app is used across the board for things like photo and video editing, school projects, work projects, and even something as simple as making photo collages for fun. The only problem is, there is nothing fun about working on something and discovering that it cannot be saved. Or, suddenly seeing a notice on the screen to let you know, while in the middle of an assignment, that Canva has disconnected.

Why does Canva keep disconnecting?

The reason Canva keeps disconnecting could be different for different users. When there is an across-the-board outage, it is typically something that has to be waited out as Canva engineers resolve the problem. According to some users on Reddit, however, there are some potential reasons behind Canva disconnecting or not working for you.

On one Reddit thread about Canva disconnecting, a user shared that if they switched to the web browser version of Canva as opposed to the Windows app, Canva began working for them. In the same thread, Canva users suggested that a disconnection could be due to Canva instating an update on the software.

If you are like me, try rebooting your router, refreshing your browser, opening and closing, and starting the design 500 times... Canva is down... Shoot, waiting until the evening to schedule and design posts was not a good idea pic.twitter.com/TAmYETWZle — MelissaHourigan (@MelissaHourigan) July 8, 2025

Another Reddit post about a disconnection and outage on Canva was met with similar responses from users across the board. Every disconnection isn't the same, but there are some things that users can do to regain full access to the app when it's down for them. One commented about how they solved the issue for themselves.

"NordVPN Web Protection was the culprit," they wrote in the thread. "Turned it off, everything started working great again." Another user shared a similar solution they found: "Somehow I fixed it by quitting the NordVPN app while working. I guess there's a security issue with them."

Canva keeps disconnecting. I’m trying to finish a project and it’s really frustrating. — A M E L I A (@uh_ME_lee_uh) July 8, 2025

On the Canva help website, it says another reason why Canva is disconnecting could be your internet connection. If your connection is lost or even unstable, it could create issues with using Canva. While that might not be the issue that everyone faces when Canva appears to be continuously disconnecting for other users, it's another possible reason. In some cases, however, users just need to wait it out until Canva can resolve the issue on its end for all users.

