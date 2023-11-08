Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Explains Why Apps Services Are So Expensive and It's Infuriating Apps like DoorDash, Airbnb, Uber and others were supposed to make things more affordable, but as one woman explains, it has done the opposite. By Kelly Corbett Nov. 8 2023, Published 3:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Another day, another dollar … for me to lose! Let’s get this bread, but only if it’s on sale. If I had a nickel every time someone said inflation, I would have enough nickels to still not be able to afford anything. Excuse my rambling, but I’m just trying to find the words to describe this broken economy without being disrespectful.

These days, everything — and I mean everything — is rising in price. Going grocery shopping has become a fun game of thinking there’s a mistake on your bill, but then realizing that the mistake was that you foolishly wanted to eat in this economy — how greedy! Honestly, it makes sense that people are literally leaving the country to get cheaper groceries. We’re all just doing what we can to survive. But, do you know what the problem is?

OK, that’s a loaded question, but do you want to know one of the reasons why everything is so pricy these days? Well, it's because we thought we could fix economic inequities with technology. You see, one user on Twitter just explained how a lot of the technology that was once introduced to make life easier and more affordable is now doing the complete opposite. Keep reading for her spot-on explanation of how advancements in technology are only going to end up costing us more in the long run.

A woman explains why app services like Uber, Airbnb, and DoorDash no longer offer affordable rates.

Twitter user @notdanilu took to the platform in a series of tweets to debrief us on an article she read about the “end of the subsidized millennial lifestyle." She claimed that the article said that platforms like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash were initially able to offer low prices due to investor subsidies and favorable market conditions. However, times have changed (read: the economy is now a dumpster fire) and these companies are stretching us for every last dollar.

I read an article about the “end of the subsidized millennial lifestyle” wherein it discussed the fact that platforms such as Uber, Lyft, DoorDash etc were only cheap due to being subsidized by investors + favorable market conditions, but now those platforms need to turn a profit — full-snack developer 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) November 4, 2023

"I think about this often in the context of how we were sold this idea that 'big tech' would democratize things," she wrote. "Making life easier, and little luxuries affordable. But now we’re stuck constantly witnessing how these platforms exacerbate the same issues they were supposed to fix."

I think about this often in the context of how we were sold this idea that “big tech” would democratize things. Making life easier, and little luxuries affordable. But now we’re stuck constantly witnessing how these platforms exacerbate the same issues they were supposed to fix. — full-snack developer 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) November 4, 2023

If you think back to the dawn of Airbnb, all of this is true. The service, which stands for “Air Bed and Breakfast,” was marketed as a cheaper alternative to getting a hotel. An Airbnb was somewhere you could stay at a reduced rate. But as @notdanilu writes: "Airbnb’s and hotels are the same price" now.

Everything that was marketed to us as being “disruptive,” has kind of lost its luster and I wonder what that means for technology and innovation as a whole. Airbnb’s and hotels are the same price. Food delivery costs are astronomical. Taxis are sometimes cheaper than Ubers. — full-snack developer 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) November 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Uber was introduced to make transportation more accessible and affordable for people in cities around the world. And while the ride-share service delivered on the accessible part, the fares sometimes trump those of a taxi.

I think it all serves as a gentle reminder that the “comfort” we seek isn’t going to come from apps or VCs, because innovation in technical spaces doesn’t address the deeper social and political problems that prop these systems up in the first place. — full-snack developer 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) November 5, 2023

Essentially, these services that were supposed to disrupt the economy while making life easier for us are now just money-hungry corporations constantly working on new features or new streams of revenue to dip their heels into. "We’ve lined the pockets of corporations that simply cannot give us the quality of life we want," she wrote, adding that the "ever-present and readily available solution" is to fight these escalating costs is organizing as a collective. And you know what? She's not wrong.

Something worth thinking about as we move through this current economic shift that we’re in. We’ve lined the pockets of corporations that simply cannot give us the quality of life we want, when organizing as a collective is an ever-present and readily available solution. — full-snack developer 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) November 5, 2023