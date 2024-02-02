Home > Entertainment > Anime Does Your Crunchyroll Binge Keep Getting Interrupted by Random Logouts? Here Are Some Reasons Why Crunchyroll users are asking why the anime streaming app keeps logging them out? There are a number of potential reasons why this keeps happening. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 2 2024, Published 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Welp, it's happened again. You're trying to watch the latest episode of One Piece or catching up on Jujutsu Kaisen when all of a sudden, BAM. The Crunchyroll app suddenly logs you out or otherwise stops working. The anime-centered streaming app has become something of a one-stop shop for new weekly shows, old classics, and has even begun streaming various movies ranging from Akira to Shin Godzilla. Yet despite its many offerings, Crunchyroll tends to be prone to several glitches, especially on certain devices.

The app can suddenly exit from an episode mid-streaming. In other cases, it might take you multiple tries to get a video to start playing after selecting it. Sometimes, you're lucky enough to even arrive on the home screen without the app crashing or showing off a user error code. And those just come from personal experience. In one of the most frustrating examples, the app may sometimes log you out before you can even start watching. Why does Crunchyroll keep logging you out?

Crunchyroll experiences all sorts of glitches, including random logouts.

Anyone who uses the Crunchyroll app on a regular basis knows that the streaming platform is prone to all kinds of performance issues. In one such case, you may find yourself logged out of the app on your devices. In most cases, users will try to open the app on their devices having previously logged in already only to be forced to log in again with their information. Normally, apps like this will keep you logged in on the devices you use to ensure that you can go back in without skipping a beat.

Folks have shared such woes in the r/Crunchyroll subreddit, and accounts vary on this topic. This logout mishap occurs on several different Crunchyroll-enabled devices including PlayStation 4 and 5, the Crunchyroll site on desktop, and even Roku aka the most glitch-heavy version of the Crunchyroll app. As to why this may be happening to so many people, many redditors have posited potential reasons.

One user suggested that the cause can be attributed to the fact that you may be logged on to Crunchyroll using too many devices. For this particular person, manually logging out of some of their lesser-used devices seems to have worked for them. Others have suggested that internet caches with corrupted files may be affecting your login status on the app and that clearing your cache may resolve the issue.

