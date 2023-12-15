Home > Entertainment Check Out These 20 Gifts That'll Make Just About Any Anime Fan Geek Out! Are you shopping for anime fans for the holidays? Check out our ideas for gifts that will please any of the geeks and weebs you're shopping for! By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Dec. 14 2023, Published 10:13 p.m. ET Source: Amazon

If you're shopping for an anime fan for the holiday season, you may find yourself at a loss. Between popular shows, classic faves, and everything in between, it can be difficult to know exactly what to gift the weebs in your life.

Don't worry! I've done some gift hunting and we have got you covered. If you're completely in the dark, check out our gift suggestions for the anime fans in your life!

Straw Hat Pirate flag (One Piece)

Few folks let their geek flags fly quite like One Piece fans, a show that boasts literal pirate flags. Rep the Straw Hats with your own flag based on Luffy's Jolly Roger!

Scout Regiment cloak (Attack on Titan)

Join up with the Scout Regiment with your own cosplay cloak that boasts the wings of freedom for which Attack on Titan is known (pre-time skip, that is).

Anya Forger Tamagochi (Spy x Family)

It's a double dose of modern anime flair and 90s nostalgia with a working Tamagotchi based on Spy x Family's Anya Forger! DISCLAIMER: It does not come with peanuts.

Ramen bowl (Naruto)

If you're anything like Naruto Uzumaki, you can't get enough ramen either. Why not combine your two favorite things as a Naruto fan with a ramen bowl and chopsticks?

Crossbody purse (Sailor Moon)

For the magical girls and magical girls at heart in your life, why not get them a handy purse with a design inspired by Sailor Moon? Surely, this bag will be able to fit all of your transformation devices inside.

Pochita plush (Chainsaw Man)

Everyone's favorite devilish mascot from Chainsaw Man makes for the perfect cuddle buddy!

'Jujutsu Kaisen' Mystery Capsule figures

Your favorite jujutsu sorcerers are now in chibi form with this set of adorable display figures. But be warned, these are blind boxes and the contents are completely random. Here's hoping you get the one you're looking for!

'Jojo's Bizarre Adventure' tarot cards

Looking to read fortunes in a menacing way? Why not gift someone a set of tarot cards based on the designs that appear in Part 3 of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure?

'Dragon Ball Z' glass ball set

Collecting all seven Dragon Balls has never been easier when you get this special set of decorative glass balls for any fan of the Dragon Ball franchise. However, you should probably know that these won't grant you wishes.

Rimiru plush (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

One might not guess that this adorable slime is the overpowered protagonist of a popular isekai anime. After all, they're just too darn cute and make for a perfect gift!

UA School hoodie (My Hero Academia)

Let your giftee show their UA school spirit with this awesome-themed hoodie based on My Hero Academia! Quirky, no?

'Cowboy Bebop' vinyl record

Anyone who enjoys the iconic jazz stylings of Cowboy Bebop will most assuredly enjoy a vinyl record featuring tracks composed by series music creators Yoko Kanno and The Seatbelts. 3, 2, 1, let's jam!

Wooden Box backpack (Demon Slayer)

For Demon Slayer fans, this handy backpack features a design similar to the wooden box that Tanjiro uses to carry his demonic sister Nezuko. You can't exactly fit a sibling in here, but it's a perfect bag for any fan!

Hunter's License cosplay item (Hunter x Hunter)

Obtaining a Hunter's license in Hunter x Hunter is no easy task. Fortunately, gifting someone a cosplay Hunter's license is way easier.

Gunpla runner display stand

If you have a friend who collects Gunpla model kits, then chances are they've already bought all the kits they want for themselves. On the other hand, they may be absurdly disorganized when building them. Why not help them out with a shelf that lets them organize all of their runners at once so that they never lose track of them again.

Eva Unit-01 plush hat (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Plush cosplays are totally valid, and for Evangelion fans, there's no better way to cosplay than with this comfy Eva Unit-01 fans. Gives "pilot the robot, Shinji" a whole new meaning.

'One Punch Man' tank top

If your giftee likes One Punch Man, then they might like working out too. Why not combine those interests with a tank top that offers a reminder of Saitama's "epic" exercise routine? We can't guarantee that they'll become a superhero from there, but at least they'll look cool at the gym.

Karasuno High School Volleyball Team jerseys (Haikyu!)

For everyone's favorite sports anime, there's no better way to rep the Karasuno Volleyball team than by sporting their jerseys! You can even choose different styles based on your favorite characters!

'Bleach' ugly Christmas sweater

Bleach has made a serious comeback starting in 2022. There's no better time to celebrate the return of the anime than by gifting someone a season Christmas sweater with Ichigo Kurosaki on it.

Anime shirt

