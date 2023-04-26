Home > Entertainment > Anime Source: MAPPA When Can We Expect More of the 'Chainsaw Man' Anime? Here's Everything We Know About a Season 2 Is the 'Chainsaw Man' anime canceled? The popular anime series adapts Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning and ongoing dark fantasy manga. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 26 2023, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert! This article contains plot details for the Chainsaw Man anime. 2022 was full of popular shows and breakout hits in the world of anime, not the least of which was the premiere of Chainsaw Man from MAPPA. Adapting the award-winning ongoing manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man follows the story of Denji, a young man trapped in poverty and is forced to hunt Devils in order to pay off the massive debt he inherited from his deceased father. He lives in squalor alongside Pochita, a canine-like Chainsaw Devil who is friendly toward Denji.

After Denji is betrayed by the yakuza and left for dead, Pochita makes a contract with Denji, sacrificing his physical form so that Denji may live on. From then on, he is granted Pochita's powers and becomes the chainsaw-wielding human-devil hybrid dubbed Chainsaw Man. He is subsequently hired by the Public Safety Division, an agency dedicated to hunting errant Devils. The anime adaptation quickly became popular for its stellar soundtrack and haunting animation, but has the anime been canceled?

Has the 'Chainsaw Man' anime been canceled? Here's everything we know about a possible Season 2.

The first installment of the Chainsaw Man anime premiered on Oct. 12, 2022 and initially ran for 12 episodes, ending right before the new year on Dec. 28. The anime covers the first two major arcs of the first part of the manga, ending off with Denji apprehending Katana Man, another human-devil hybrid with powers similar to Denji. Two of the major fights for the Public Safety Division are all wrapped up, but there's still plenty more that the series can adapt from here.

The 12th episode of the anime ended with two cryptic post-credits scenes. In the first one, Denji has a mysterious dream about a strange door. He then hears Pochita's voice, urging him not to open it. In another scene, an unnamed woman speaks to Denji, asking him whether he would want to be a country mouse or a city mouse. Fans who have read the manga will know exactly what's coming up, but anyone would be able to tell that there's still plenty of story left to adapt for the anime.

That being said, there has been no official confirmation as to when the anime will ever return for a second season. The Chainsaw Man anime hasn't been outright canceled either. It's currently in a state of limbo, with no clear timeframe yet for its return. MAPPA currently has several projects on their docket including a second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, the final installment of the Attack on Titan anime, and the new 2023 anime Hell's Paradise.