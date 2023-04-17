Home > Entertainment > Anime Source: Twin Engine 'Hell's Paradise' Is the Latest Anime Series From MAPPA — Here's the Status on the Original Manga Is the 'Hell's Paradise' manga finished? An anime adaptation recently premiered with animation done by MAPPA, the studio behind 'Chainsaw Man'? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 17 2023, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

The Spring 2023 season of anime is in full effect. There are new seasons, returning favorites, and all-new premieres flying around in an exciting round of anime. One of them is Hell's Paradise, the latest anime project from MAPPA, the studio behind Chainsaw Man and Attack on Titan: The Final Season. As a dark and stylized psychological thriller, Hell's Paradise does well to maintain MAPPA's standard of excellence in art direction.

Article continues below advertisement

Hell's Paradise take place in the Edo period of Japan and follows Gabimaru the Hollow, a skilled but despondent ninja who is sentenced to death but cannot be killed, presumably due to the love he has for his wife. He is recruited alongside several other warriors to find a fabled elixir of life on the mysterious island of Shinsenkyo in exchange for a pardon for his crimes from the Shogunate. The anime premiered on April 1 and adapts a recent manga, but is the Hell's Paradise manga finished yet?

Article continues below advertisement

Is the 'Hell's Paradise' manga finished?

The original Hell's Paradise manga was first published in Shōnen Jump+ in Japan starting in late January 2018. It was written by Yuji Kaku, who previously worked with Chainsaw Man author Tatsuki Fujimoto on a manga called Fire Punch. As with most anime series, they are typically adapted from an existing manga, whether or not the source material is over. It's all too common for an anime to adapt an ongoing manga, though whether or not it will adapt the whole story is a separate issue entirely.

However, there are some exceptions where the anime adapts a manga that has already finished. Hell's Paradise finds itself firmly in that camp. The Hell's Paradise manga ended on Jan. 25, 2021 after 127 chapters. At this point, the manga has already been collected into 13 volumes, all of which were officially released with English translations by March 2022. Not only is the manga finished, but you can head down to your local bookstore and catch up on the series already!

Article continues below advertisement

Here's where to watch the 'Hell's Paradise' anime?

Of course, if you enjoy animation more or if you want to check out another MAPPA project, then you can always stick to the anime. Hell's Paradise is being simulcasted on Crunchyroll with new episodes streaming every Saturday morning. As of this writing, it is unknown how many episodes the anime will last. Similarly, there are no confirmed reports as to whether or not the new anime series will adapt the entirety of the manga.