Galey Alix Always Wears a Hat on 'Home in a Heartbeat' — Here's Why Galey Alix is renovating homes on HGTV, but some viewers are wondering why the 'Home in a Heartbeat' personality always wears a hat on her show. By Joseph Allen Apr. 27 2023, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

Thanks to a new show on HGTV, Galey Alix has become well-known to regular viewers. Galey has a full-time job as an executive on Wall Street, but as Home in a Heartbeat makes clear, she also has plenty of time for her side hustle, which involves making over homes for families who need it.

Galey already has a massive following on social media, but some fans of her new HGTV series want to learn more about her, including why she always seems to be wearing a hat on the show. Keep reading for all the details.

Why does Galey Alix always wear a hat on 'Home in a Heartbeat'?

Since the show started airing and fans began following Galey on social media, fans have wondered why she always seems to be wearing a hat. "The reason I wear I hat," Galey explained during an appearance on Behind the BOSS, is "I don’t want little girls who have seen my social media to think they need to look a certain way."

"I want the focus not to be on how I look; I want it to be on what I’m creating, because our value as people has nothing to do with aesthetics. It is what are we doing with our time and what are we doing for others," she continued. To Galey, what really matters is what she's doing and she doesn't want anything, including how her hair looks, to distract from that more big-picture message.

How did Galey start renovating homes?

Galey decided to start renovating homes after she experience personal struggles. The first home she renovated was her own, as she prepared to marry her fiancé. After revealing some mental health struggles to her fiancé, though, he called off the wedding, and Galey moved back to Florida looking for a fresh start. When she got to Florida, a friend who had seen how she renovated her own house, gave her a chance to do the same thing for their property.

That renovation went so well and became so popular online that Galey, who has no training in design, realized she might have a natural knack for it. "I saw for the first time what I was capable of when I was healthy. I saw that I could transform an entire house with my creativity and with my mind … to problem-solve," Galey said during an interview on the Talking Out Loud podcast. "They’re going to make so many family memories there as their kids grow up, and I was a part of that."

Galey is also an executive at Goldman Sachs.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about Galey, though, is that her work renovating homes is just a side project. She's actually employed as an executive at Goldman Sachs, and works from Florida. While home design and financial analysis may seem like worlds apart, Galey frequently draws comparisons between the two. Also, Galey's boss has been supportive during tough times throughout her career.