Don't Forget to Check the Expiration Date on Your Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

Apart from toilet paper, the hottest commodity during the COVID-19 pandemic has been hand sanitizer, which is somewhat surprising given that soap and water is more effective at getting rid of germs than the alcohol-based product.

Still, shoppers have been stocking up on the disinfectant to the point where large retail chains such as Target and Walmart are being forced to limit the amount each customer is allowed to buy. In general, it doesn’t make much sense to hoard hand sanitizer anyway seeing that each bottle has an expiration date.