John Fetterman Wore Shorts and a Hoodie to Trump's Inauguration, and Also Everywhere Else John Fetterman's hoodies have become a signature part of his overall ensemble. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 21 2025, 10:28 a.m. ET

When Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States, most of the people in attendance were wearing some sort of formal attire. And then there was Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who seems to basically always be wearing a hoodie and shorts, no matter the austerity of the occasion.

After Fetterman was spotted by some wearing this combo to Trump's inauguration, some people wanted to know why this guy refuses to put on a suit. Here's what we know.



Why does John Fetterman wear hoodies?

For basically his entire political career, Fetterman has been known in part because he chooses to campaign and attend many events in shorts and a hoodie. Fetterman is, in fact, quite a tall man, which might be part of the reason for the wardrobe, but it's also meant as an explicit signal that he is like the people he represents. Carhartt hoodies and shorts are much closer to what the average working-class dude in rural Pennsylvania wears than a $900 suit.

Because finding a good suit would be difficult (but certainly not impossible) and because he's not a particularly wealthy senator, Fetterman seems determined to continue wearing hoodies in public, no matter the occasion. What's also true, though, is that Fetterman has put on a suit for one important event or another, so we know he owns one.

What seems clear, is that for one reason or another, Fetterman chooses to wear shorts and a hoodie. It's certainly more comfortable than the attire that many of his colleagues choose to wear, but it also put him in violation of the Senate's dress code when he first entered the chamber. As a result of his presence and his insistence on wearing deeply casual garb, the rules of the chamber were changed.

JUST IN: Senator John Fetterman shows up to the inauguration in gym shorts—because formalities are overrated.



Give me a break. Who elected this guy?

Opinion is mixed on John Fetterman's choice of dress.

While some people admire Fetterman's commitment to dressing in a way that reflects at least some of the people he serves, others believe that doing the business of the American people is dignified, important work, and that should be reflected in the clothes that public servants wear. "Fetterman’s slovenly appearance is a symptom of growing up spoiled and privileged. An actual working-class person would never show up to an important work event dressed like this," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

